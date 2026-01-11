'Willing To Donate 10 Acres Exclusively For Dog Welfare: Mika Singh’s Emotional Appeal To Supreme Court

Singer Mika Singh makes an emotional appeal to the Supreme Court, offering to donate 10 acres of land exclusively for dog welfare as the court hears petitions on stray dog management across India. | File Images

Singer and composer Mika Singh has made an emotional appeal to the Supreme Court of India, urging it to refrain from taking any steps that could adversely impact the welfare of dogs amid ongoing hearings on stray dog management. He also offered to donate 10 acres of land exclusively for dog welfare, proposing the construction of shelters and animal care facilities with support for trained manpower and caretakers.

In his submission, Mika Singh stated that he has sufficient land at his disposal and is willing to donate 10 acres exclusively for the care, shelter, and welfare of dogs. He said the land could be used for constructing shelters and implementing initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of stray and abandoned dogs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The singer clarified that while he is ready to provide land, he seeks support in terms of trained manpower and responsible caretakers who can manage the shelters and look after the animals effectively. He also stressed on the need for a structured and humane approach to animal welfare.

Mika Singh’s appeal comes amid discussions in the Supreme Court over the stray dog menace in public spaces, including concerns related to dog bites, rabies risks and inadequate municipal controls.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is also among the applicants in the ongoing case. Her plea relates to the broader issue of stray dog management and public safety with the court currently examining whether earlier directions need modification.

Bench Pushes Back on ‘Unrealistic’ Proposals

During the hearing on Friday, January 9, 2026, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria sharply criticised certain arguments, describing them as “completely removed from reality.” The bench clarified that it has not ordered the removal of all street dogs, stressing that its directions focus on strict compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

The matter is part of ongoing suo motu proceedings on stray dog-related issues and is expected to be taken up again on Tuesday, as the court continues to balance public safety concerns with animal welfare.