 National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2026: Everything About History, Significance, Theme & More
Updated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed annually on January 11. This day aims to raise awareness about human trafficking while highlighting the modern forms of slavery and advocating for the rights of victims. Traffickers often lure individuals with deceptive promises. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), approximately 225,000 people fall victim to trafficking worldwide. Learn more about the significance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day below.

What is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day?

Human trafficking is a significant issue that must be addressed not only in India but around the world. Currently, nearly 30 million people are enslaved globally. Victims of trafficking are often exploited for various reasons, including terrorism, sex trafficking, and organ trafficking.

Every day, many women are forced into migrant labor, prostitution, and slavery. According to data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, India recorded approximately 10,655 cases of human trafficking from 2018 to 2022. To promote safety and awareness, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day was established.

article-image

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2026 Theme

The theme for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2026 is :Stronger Connections." This year, the significant day will be observed on Saturday. In 2010, through a presidential proclamation, President Obama announced January as "National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month."

Following the Presidential Proclamation, every January has been recognised as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month since 2010. Following the start of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and with the help of non-governmental organizations, National Human Trafficking Day was initiated and is celebrated each year on January 11.

