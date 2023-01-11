Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: Indian workforce is now skilled & efficient, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, has said that India is continuously becoming skilled and efficient. The country has the largest youth skilled workforce in the world.

About 3.2 billion Indian youth are working across different countries of the world. Earlier, Indians were seen as workers in foreign countries, now the (Indian) community has transformed into a skilled workforce.

Pradhan said this while addressing the first plenary session of the last day of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference here on Tuesday. The session was titled “Role of Indian Diaspora for Enabling Global Mobility of Indian Work Force”.

Pradhan said that the world is watching Indians working at top positions in the world’s top IT companies. Indian products are known for their quality and cheaper price tags as compared to other countries.

India is at the forefront of working in tandem with the global value chain and has the largest number of Indians involved in the manufacture of consumer goods in the world. The biggest reason for this is efficiency, honesty and dedication of the diaspora towards their work.

70% Mauritians have roots in India

Speaking at the plenary session on the last day of the high-profile three-day PBD Conference, the Mauritian Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Fazila Jeeva Doriavu, said Indian workforce is a significant contributor to the Mauritian economy. Seventy percent Mauritian citizens have their roots in India, making India their second home.

Lulu honcho praises India

Yusuf Ali, CMD, Lulu Group of UAE, said, “Our body, mind and wealth are for India. India is progressing by the day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ali said the role of NRIs would be crucial in providing employment to the youth. Hundreds of Indians are contributing towards financial stability in the Gulf countries.

Japan invests $ 400 to build IIT

Sanjeev Sinha, member, SBI Group Japan, said Japan has built an IIT by investing $400 million in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad. He said if we talk about CEOs in the world, then Google, MasterCard etc. are possible with the vision of our Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We all have an important role to play in uniting the world.