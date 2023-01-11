Indore: Mayor, UAE guests perform yoga

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Yoga Mitra programme going on in the city for the NRI guests, on Tuesday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed yoga at a city hotel with guests from UAE and students.

“In all the wards of the city, a campaign is underway to make Indore a healthy city along with clean and beautiful city. Many people from several areas of the city are contributing to the event. NRIs also enjoyed yoga and they have decided to continue to perform yoga even after they return home,” said Bhargav.

Bhargava said that yoga is the medium to connect the body with the mind, the mind with the intellect and the intellect with the soul.

He said that in today's era where we have such a busy life, if we all do yoga for one hour in the morning every day then we will be healthy and will have a long life. Many NRIs performed yoga at the yoga camp.