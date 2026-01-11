Chennai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In The City & Its Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert

MP: Indore, Barwani, Ujjain Receive First Winter Showers; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert | FP Photo

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The persistent rain may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Sunday, the capital city woke up at 06: 19 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 42 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 66 per cent.

A weather system is influencing rainfall

According to the IMD, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has weekend into a depression and its influencing the weather of Tamil Nadu due to which, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in some regions, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Karaikal, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram districts. The weather department has issued an orange alert in these regions.

What you should do if you're in the affected area

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food, and be ready for power cuts.