Pune VIDEO: Police Arrest Three For Corporate Espionage At Hinjawadi IT Firm; Losses Worth ₹82 Crore Reported | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested three people for corporate espionage at a Hinjawadi IT firm, officials announced on Wednesday. They stole secret source codes and software solutions and started their own company. The complainant, owner of the company, reported ₹82 crore in losses. The action was taken by the Cyber Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

Dattatraya Prabhakar Kale (age 45, resident of Thergaon) complained to the Cyber Police Station. Cyber Police have arrested Bishwajeet Mishra (age 45, resident of Baner), Nayum Shaikh (age 42, resident of Kondhwa), and Sagar Vishnu (age 39, resident of Rahatani).

All of them have been booked under BNS sections (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Shivaji Pawar said that complainant Kale owns a company in Hinjawadi in which the accused were former employees. The accused colluded and broke the contract given to them by the company. They stole secret and corporate-secured source codes and software solutions. Also, by illegally developing 100 websites, causing opportunity loss, and misusing other services, the company suffered a financial loss of ₹82 crore. The accused started a new company and used the complainant’s software solutions and source code for their own benefit.

DCP Dr. Pawar said, "After the case was registered, the cyber police raided the accused’s company in Baner and arrested all three. They seized three laptops and four mobile phones from them. Police investigations revealed that the accused, along with a U.S.-based client of Kale’s company, committed this crime. The court has remanded the accused to six days of police custody."

This action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr. Shivaji Pawar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Vishal Hire.

The team, led by Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, included Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Swami, Police Sub-Inspector Sagar Poman, Police Constables Hemant Kharat, Atul Lokhande, Deepak Bhosale, Nitesh Bichewar, Vinayak Mhaskar, Sopan Bodhwad, Subhash Patil, Madhav Arote, Shrikant Kabule, Mukund Ware, Abhijeet Ukirde, Nilesh Deshmukh, Jyoti Sale, Vaishali Barge, Shubhangi Dhobale, and Deepali Chavan.