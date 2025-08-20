 Pune VIDEO: Police Arrest Three For Corporate Espionage At Hinjawadi IT Firm; Losses Worth ₹82 Crore Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Police Arrest Three For Corporate Espionage At Hinjawadi IT Firm; Losses Worth ₹82 Crore Reported

Pune VIDEO: Police Arrest Three For Corporate Espionage At Hinjawadi IT Firm; Losses Worth ₹82 Crore Reported

Dattatraya Prabhakar Kale (age 45, resident of Thergaon) complained to the Cyber Police Station. Cyber Police have arrested Bishwajeet Mishra (age 45, resident of Baner), Nayum Shaikh (age 42, resident of Kondhwa), and Sagar Vishnu (age 39, resident of Rahatani)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Police Arrest Three For Corporate Espionage At Hinjawadi IT Firm; Losses Worth ₹82 Crore Reported | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested three people for corporate espionage at a Hinjawadi IT firm, officials announced on Wednesday. They stole secret source codes and software solutions and started their own company. The complainant, owner of the company, reported ₹82 crore in losses. The action was taken by the Cyber Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

Dattatraya Prabhakar Kale (age 45, resident of Thergaon) complained to the Cyber Police Station. Cyber Police have arrested Bishwajeet Mishra (age 45, resident of Baner), Nayum Shaikh (age 42, resident of Kondhwa), and Sagar Vishnu (age 39, resident of Rahatani).

All of them have been booked under BNS sections (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Read Also
Pune: FITE Files Complaint Against Hinjawadi IT Company To Labour Commissioner For Duping 400...
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Shivaji Pawar said that complainant Kale owns a company in Hinjawadi in which the accused were former employees. The accused colluded and broke the contract given to them by the company. They stole secret and corporate-secured source codes and software solutions. Also, by illegally developing 100 websites, causing opportunity loss, and misusing other services, the company suffered a financial loss of ₹82 crore. The accused started a new company and used the complainant’s software solutions and source code for their own benefit.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

DCP Dr. Pawar said, "After the case was registered, the cyber police raided the accused’s company in Baner and arrested all three. They seized three laptops and four mobile phones from them. Police investigations revealed that the accused, along with a U.S.-based client of Kale’s company, committed this crime. The court has remanded the accused to six days of police custody."

Read Also
Pune Rains: Youth Swept Away In Alandi's Indrayani River, Missing For Three Days; Pimpri-Chinchwad...
article-image

This action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr. Shivaji Pawar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Vishal Hire.

The team, led by Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, included Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Swami, Police Sub-Inspector Sagar Poman, Police Constables Hemant Kharat, Atul Lokhande, Deepak Bhosale, Nitesh Bichewar, Vinayak Mhaskar, Sopan Bodhwad, Subhash Patil, Madhav Arote, Shrikant Kabule, Mukund Ware, Abhijeet Ukirde, Nilesh Deshmukh, Jyoti Sale, Vaishali Barge, Shubhangi Dhobale, and Deepali Chavan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents

CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss

Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss

Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists

Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists