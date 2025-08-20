 Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road
Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

A 'Thali Naad' agitation was held on August 18 and on Wednesday, they organised a Tirdi Yatra to condemn the administration.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

The residents of Takliwadi near Ranisavargaon in Gangakhed taluka in Parbhani organised a Tridi Yatra to press the demand for a road in the village. The villagers had been demanding a road in the village for the past several years. 

However, the administration and the people’s representatives had always neglected the demand. They face severe inconvenience due to insufficient road infrastructure, especially during the rainy season. Still, the administration had not paid any heed to their demand. 

The villagers, for the past few days, had been agitating for the road. On August 17, the villagers staged demonstrations by sitting in the mud on the road.

The villagers, for the past few days, had been agitating for the road. On August 17, the villagers staged demonstrations by sitting in the mud on the road.

The villagers, for the past few days, had been agitating for the road. On August 17, the villagers staged demonstrations by sitting in the mud on the road.

Similarly, a ‘Thali Naad’ agitation was held on August 18 and on Wednesday, they organised a Tirdi Yatra to condemn the administration. 

The Tirdi Yatra was organised from Takalwadi to Pangari Phata, a distance of around one and a half kilometres. Later, the villagers burn the pyre. 

The protesters shouted slogans pressing their long-standing demands against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the government officers. The agitators warned the administration that the agitation would be further intensified if their demand was not met.

