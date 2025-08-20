 Pune Rains: Youth Swept Away In Alandi's Indrayani River, Missing For Three Days; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Continue Search Operations
Reports said that the youth, identified as Nagesh Ratnaparkhi (age 25, resident of Beed), had come to Pune for an exam. After having darshan of Alandi Temple, he went to the Indrayani River for a holy bath when he got swept away into the river. The Indrayani River level in Alandi has reached alarming levels

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Pune Rains: Youth Swept Away In Alandi's Indrayani River, Missing For Three Days; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Continue Search Operations | Sourced

Alandi: From the Ghats of the Indrayani River near Alandi's Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Temple, a young man was swept away. This incident happened three days ago on Sunday. He hasn't been found yet as Pimpri-Chinchwad Police are searching for him.

Reports said that the youth, identified as Nagesh Ratnaparkhi (age 25, resident of Beed), had come to Pune for an exam. After having darshan of Alandi Temple, he went to the Indrayani River for a holy bath when he got swept away into the river. The Indrayani River level in Alandi has reached alarming levels. 

An official from Alandi Nagar Parishad told the Free Press Journal that the Valvan Dam started the discharge of 10,000 cusecs and the discharge has been ongoing for a few days. The bridges along the river, though not submerged, have been closed for transport for safety.

Police Inspector Bhima Narke, in charge of the Alandi Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told the Free Press Journal, "The youth got swept away three days ago. We had called the NDRF team, and they searched for two days, but couldn't find him. Even though we are continuing our search, he is still missing."

