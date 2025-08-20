 Pune VIDEO: Morya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad Submerged in Pawana River Amid Heavy Rains
Pawana Dam has increased the release of water to 15,770 cusecs on Wednesday morning, resulting in the river level rising. The water has fully submerged the riverside old traditional temple, a litmus test for heavy rains in Pimpri-Chinchwad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Pune VIDEO: Morya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad Submerged in Pawana River Amid Heavy Rains | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Amidst heavy rains across the Pune District, the Mahasadh Shree Morya Gosavi Maharaj Sanjivan Samadhi Mandir in Chinchwad Gaon has been submerged in water. This is mainly due to rising levels of the Pawana River. 

Pawana Dam has increased the release of water to 15,770 cusecs on Wednesday morning, resulting in the river level rising. The water has fully submerged the riverside old traditional temple, a litmus test for heavy rains in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Morya Gosavi Temple, the famous Ganesh temple in the heart of Chinchwad, was built in honour of the revered saint Morya Gosavi. Gosavi was considered the chief spiritual progenitor in the Ganapatya sect. The Ganapatya sect considers Lord Ganesha as the supreme god. 

In the temple, the samadhi (resting place) of Saint Morya Gosavi was established in the 16th century. It is said that this temple was built after Saint Gosavi received messages in his dreams and visions about a temple being constructed here.

The main temple structure is a 30'x20'x40' building with a square hall (mandap) and an octagonal inner shrine. The temple complex includes a unique two-storey octagonal Deepstambha (lamp tower), a large Tulsi Vrindavan, and sculptures depicting the life of Morya Gosavi.

With Inputs from PTI.

