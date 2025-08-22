Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued | Representative Image

Nashik: Police raided an immoral prostitution centre operating in the name of a massage parlor at Wadli in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik and rescued five victim girls. In this case, the massage parlour operator, Khushbu Paresh Surana, has been detained by the police.

According to information received from the police, Khushbu Surana had started a massage parlour named Aarambh Spa in front of Metrozone in the Mumbai Naka area.

However, after receiving confidential information that prostitution was going on at this centre, the police took action on Thursday (August 21) evening under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Dr. Anchal Mudgal.

During the police investigation, it was found that the victim girls were from Nashik, Kanpur, Delhi, Mizoram and Bihar.

In this case, a case has been registered against Khushbu at the Mumbai Naka police station under the Prevention of Immoral Human Trafficking Act. Notably, she has already been booked under PITA and POSCO.