 Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneProstitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued

Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued

In this case, the massage parlour operator, Khushbu Paresh Surana, has been detained by the police

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued | Representative Image

Nashik: Police raided an immoral prostitution centre operating in the name of a massage parlor at Wadli in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik and rescued five victim girls. In this case, the massage parlour operator, Khushbu Paresh Surana, has been detained by the police.

According to information received from the police, Khushbu Surana had started a massage parlour named Aarambh Spa in front of Metrozone in the Mumbai Naka area.

Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: PMPML Contract Drivers Protest At Nigdi Depot In Pimpri-Chinchwad Demanding Better Pay
article-image

However, after receiving confidential information that prostitution was going on at this centre, the police took action on Thursday (August 21) evening under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Dr. Anchal Mudgal.

During the police investigation, it was found that the victim girls were from Nashik, Kanpur, Delhi, Mizoram and Bihar.

FPJ Shorts
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Read Also
'Welcome To Traffic Nagar': Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Administration Over Frequent Congestion In...
article-image

In this case, a case has been registered against Khushbu at the Mumbai Naka police station under the Prevention of Immoral Human Trafficking Act. Notably, she has already been booked under PITA and POSCO.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: Pola Festival Celebrated with Traditional Fervour At Jain Hills

Jalgaon: Pola Festival Celebrated with Traditional Fervour At Jain Hills

Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued

Prostitution Racket Busted In Nashik Massage Parlour; Five Girls Rescued

Nashik: Leopard Safely Rescued In Pimpalgaon Khamb Shivar After Attacking Boy

Nashik: Leopard Safely Rescued In Pimpalgaon Khamb Shivar After Attacking Boy

Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards

Pune Civic Body Releases Draft Ward Structure: 165 Corporators To Be Elected Across 41 Wards

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Proposed 32-Ward Structure With 128 Corporators; Objections To Be...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Proposed 32-Ward Structure With 128 Corporators; Objections To Be...