 Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss
Farmers, political parties and social organisations met district collector Raghunath Gawade and demanded that the panchanamas of the losses of the crops should be conducted immediately, and they should be given compensation soon.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss | Sourced

After Incessant heavy rains lashed Parbhani district for the past five days, farmers incurred heavy losses due to the heavy rains and have demanded on Tuesday that the district authority do panchanamas and provide relief immediately.

Many places across the state faced heavy rains causing heavy losses for farmers all around Maharashtra. Even in Parbhani the crop losses were witnessed in most of the revenue mandals in the district. 

So, on Tuesday, the farmers, political parties and social organisations met district collector Raghunath Gawade and demanded that the panchanamas of the losses of the crops should be conducted immediately, and they should be given compensation soon.

MP Sanjay Jadhav and other Shiv Sena leaders directed the district collector to conduct the panchanamas of the losses. Shiv Sena district chief Ravindra Dharme, Gangaprasad Anerao, Pandharinath Ghule and others were present. They informed about the losses in various parts of the district.

The farmers from Takli Kumbhakarn, Takli, Zari and Pingli revenue mandals also demanded compensation. Shiv Sena district chief Anand Bharose, Prabhakar Kadam and others presented a memorandum to Gawade.

Balasaheb Panpatte, Yuva Sena deputy taluka chief Shankar Raut, Balu Mohate, Subhash Garud, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Laxman Armal, Shabuddin Shaikh, Siva Patil, Prabhakar Deshmukh, Bhagwan Samale, Shivam Deshmukh, Laxman Puke, Gaurav Deshmukh, Shubham Deshmukh and others also submitted a memorandum.

