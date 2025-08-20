Pune Rains: Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit & Porter Delivery Agents Battle Traffic, Flooded Roads, Say 'Workload Rises, But Not Pay' | Canva AI

Continuous heavy rainfall over the last two days in Pune has disrupted not only traffic and air travel but also the daily operations of food and parcel delivery services across the city.

Despite severe challenges, including waterlogged streets, traffic congestion, and safety concerns, the delivery agents are fulfilling the orders.

Sagar Dhore, who is working with Zomato as a delivery agent, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The number of orders has increased in the last two days. But navigating through the flooded roads, potholes and traffic jams is a challenge for us as we have to be on time with good packaging of the parcel. Areas like Sinhagad Road, Katraj and Wagholi are always full of traffic jams.”

Raju Bansode, a delivery agent with Blinkit, expressed, “Normally, a 20-minute order takes more than 45 minutes during the rains. The customers often get frustrated, but sometimes they do not realise what we go through on the road. In the evening, the DP Road in Erandwane gets packed and becomes a bottleneck at the signal. It is very challenging to deliver the parcel.”

Ratan Gaikwad, who is an MPSC aspirant and is also working part-time as a delivery boy, highlighted, “If we take leave, we lose our income. If we continue, we risk our health. It is a tough choice. But it is also a good chance to earn more. The companies and customers should give some extra money in the rainy season.”

Vishal Paal, who works with Porter, alleged, “The company only takes the side of customers. Sometimes we do not get accurate wages. Even in the rainy season, we get only the regular rate. The extra fare goes to the company. The locations are not fixed as shown on the map. But we do not get any benefit from it.”