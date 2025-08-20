Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists | Representational Image

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by political outfit Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), alleging that two of its Jalna-based activists were assaulted with kicks by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Anant Kulkarni while attempting to meet Minister Pankaja Munde.

In its order, the Commission called upon the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to respond and issued a show-cause notice asking why appropriate compensation should not be awarded to the victims. It also directed the initiation of prosecution and a departmental inquiry against the officer concerned.

The Commission, presided over by Justice AM Badar, further directed the Superintendent of Police, Jalna, to conduct a preliminary fact-finding inquiry and submit his report within four weeks from the date of the order, August 19.

The matter has been adjourned to September 22. The SHRC warned that strict action would follow if reports were not filed before the next hearing, and the case would then be decided ex parte.

According to the complaint, activists Amit and Gopal Chaudhary were on a fast to highlight a social cause and were trying to meet Munde to discuss it. However, the police allegedly apprehended the duo, during which DySP Kulkarni allegedly kicked them from behind while they were already in custody.

The complaint also annexed photographs purportedly showing a police officer kicking the activists with force in a martial arts-style combat move. Following these findings, the Commission passed stringent and immediate directions in the case.