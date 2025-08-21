 CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents
The scheme, originally scheduled for inauguration on August 15 last year, was delayed due to pending work at the water purification centre. Testing of the centre was completed two days ago.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap for Residents | Representative Image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Tuesday commissioned the 26 MLD additional water scheme, reducing the supply gap for residents by two days. Earlier, residents received water after eight days; now, the interval will be reduced to five to six days, officials said.

The scheme, originally scheduled for inauguration on August 15 last year, was delayed due to pending work at the water purification centre. Testing of the centre was completed two days ago. 

The official inauguration was expected on Tuesday but was postponed after heavy rains in Mumbai prevented Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from attending. It will be rescheduled in the coming days, said CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth.

Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran member secretary Amgothu Shree Ranganayak, superintending engineer Manisha Palande, Shrihari Constructions director Sachin Muley, GVPR director Shiva Reddy and other dignitaries were present.

The 900 mm diameter pipeline established under the ambitious water supply scheme worth Rs 200 crore will help the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

