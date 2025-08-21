Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway |

Three motorcyclists were seriously injured after a collision with a speeding container. The accident occurred near Dahegaon Bangla on Tuesday morning. The injured have been identified as Mangesh Bhagwan Mhaske (17, Shendurwada), his sister Meenabai Bhagwan Mhaske (40), and their maternal uncle, Chandrakant Ramkisan Lonkar (50).

The three were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 HD 1235) from Shendurwada to Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Tuesday morning. Near Dahegaon Bungala on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Pune Highway, a speeding container (NL 01 AF 4210) coming from the direction of Pune towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar dashed into their motorcycle.

All three on the motorcycle were seriously injured. The nearby residents rushed the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where they are being treated.

