 Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneThree Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

The accident occurred near Dahegaon Bangla on Tuesday morning. The injured have been identified as Mangesh Bhagwan Mhaske (17, Shendurwada), his sister Meenabai Bhagwan Mhaske (40), and their maternal uncle, Chandrakant Ramkisan Lonkar (50).

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway |

Three motorcyclists were seriously injured after a collision with a speeding container. The accident occurred near Dahegaon Bangla on Tuesday morning. The injured have been identified as Mangesh Bhagwan Mhaske (17, Shendurwada), his sister Meenabai Bhagwan Mhaske (40), and their maternal uncle, Chandrakant Ramkisan Lonkar (50). 

The three were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 HD 1235) from Shendurwada to Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Tuesday morning. Near Dahegaon Bungala on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Pune Highway, a speeding container (NL 01 AF 4210) coming from the direction of Pune towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar dashed into their motorcycle. 

Read Also
Pune Rains: Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit & Porter Delivery Agents Battle Traffic, Flooded Roads, Say...
article-image

All three on the motorcycle were seriously injured. The nearby residents rushed the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where they are being treated. 

Recently, the Nagpur police cracked a fatal hit-and-run case within 36 hours using artificial intelligence (AI), despite having almost no information about the vehicle involved. The incident took place on August 9, Raksha Bandhan day, when a couple travelling on a bike in Nagpur was hit by a speeding truck.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Read Also
Pune Rains: PMC, PCMC Shift Citizens To Safety As River Levels Rise (VIDEOS)
article-image

The woman fell on the road and was run over by the vehicle, which fled the scene. In shock, her husband tied her body to his bike to take it back to their native village in Madhya Pradesh. A disturbing video of the act went viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents

CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss

Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss

Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists

Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists