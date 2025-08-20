Pune VIDEOS: Residents Risk Lives To Enter Kejudevi Temple In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Thergaon | Video Screengrab

Thergaon: Amidst heavy rains, it was seen that in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Thergaon area, residents were entering the river water to visit a temple. Kejudevi Temple has been submerged since Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday morning it was caught on video that multiple people were trying to enter it, risking their lives.

The temple, on the banks of the Pawana River, got submerged as water was released from the Pawana Dam due to heavy rains in the catchment area. The dam, almost 100% full, has been releasing water at 15,770 cusecs since 6 am on Wednesday morning.

Yesterday, the embankment near Kejudevi Temple overflowed, making the area risky. The whole Pune District has experienced heavy rains since Monday morning. On Tuesday, the IMD announced a red alert, and heavy rains followed.

PCMC Administration has urged residents to stay at home and not risk their safety by going outside unless unavoidable. The administration has also urged residents to stay away from rivers in the city as water levels continue to rise.

Morya Gosavi Temple Submerged

Mahasadh Shree Morya Gosavi Maharaj Sanjivan Samadhi Mandir in Chinchwad Gaon was submerged in the Pawana River on Wednesday morning. Locals consider it a true litmus test, since whenever the Morya Gosavi Temple submerges in water, it indicates that the Pimpri-Chinchwad area has been hit by heavy rains for consecutive days. Videos of this have also gone viral on social media.