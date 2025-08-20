 Nashik: Godavari River Swells After Gangapur Dam Water Release (Photos)
The district administration has warned the citizens along the riverbanks to be alert and migrate to safer places.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Due to continuous rains in Nashik city and the release of water from Gangapur Dam into the Godavari riverbed, the Godavari river has become flooded. The floodwater of Godavari has reached the waist of Dutondya Maruti, and the temples on Ramkund and Goda Ghat have been surrounded by water.

Due to continuous rains in Nashik city and the release of water from Gangapur Dam into the Godavari riverbed

The water level of the Godavari is gradually rising due to the release of large amounts of water from Gangapur Dam. Against this backdrop, the district administration has warned the citizens along the riverbanks to be alert and migrate to safer places. 

article-image

A district disaster management team has been deployed in the Goda Ghat area to control the flood situation. The administration has made a special appeal to the citizens to avoid stunting or unnecessary entry into the floodwater. 

The administration has clarified that no risk should be taken as the water level is rising. Also, shops and stalls in the Ramkund and Goda Ghat areas have been temporarily closed.

Swollen Godavari River In Nashik

The district administration and disaster management team are continuously monitoring the situation. Citizens have been asked to follow the instructions of the administration without believing any rumours. 

article-image

The flood situation has also affected transportation and daily activities, and citizens have been advised to take care.

Godavari River Flood

