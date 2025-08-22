Nashik: Sadbhavna Day Observed, Tribal Development Commissionerate Administered Oath To Employees | File Pic

‘Sadbhavna Day' is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. On this occasion, Commissioner Leena Bansod administered the oath of Sadbhavana Day to the officers and employees present at a program organised at the Tribal Development Commissionerate on Wednesday (August 20).

Joint Commissioner Ranjana Killedar, Joint Director (Accounts and Treasury) Kapil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Thube, Shashikala Ahirrao, Assistant Project Officer Krishna Suryavanshi, Vinod Kardamare, RR Patil, Sunil Kayande, Anil Mahajan and others were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Project Officer Arpita Thube administered the oath of Sadbhavana Day to the officers and employees present at the Nashik Integrated Tribal Development Project Office. Shantaram Dabhade, Pramila Sawant, Praveen Netavate, Deepak Gaikwad, Pranitha Ambre, etc., were present on this occasion.