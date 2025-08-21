CMIA Delegation Visits Toyota Kirloskar Plant In Bengaluru, Aims To Boost Industry In Marathwada |

A delegation of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) visited Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s manufacturing facility at Bidadi in Bengaluru. Toyota’s senior management shared insights into their management practices, disciplined work culture, quality control systems, and initiatives in training and skill development.

The CMIA delegation also made a presentation on the opportunities, strengths, and industrial infrastructure in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Marathwada region.

CMIA president Utsav Machhar said, “The quality standards, disciplined practices, and people-centric culture at Toyota Kirloskar Motor are truly commendable. Their initiatives in skill development have provided valuable learnings, which our industries in Marathwada must adopt. This will strengthen competitiveness and accelerate industrial growth in the region.”

Senior Toyota Kirloskar officials present included Swapnesh Maru, Sudeep Dalvi, B Padmanabha, G Shankara, Prabhat Kiran, Naveen Chandra and Ramesh Rao.

The CMIA delegation comprised Utsav Machhar, Atharveshraj Nandawat, Mihir Soundalgekar, Saurabh Challani, Utkarsha Patil, Ravindra Manavatkar, Aniket Patil, Ravish Soni, Ankit Kale, Rishikesh Jaju, Rishikesh Gawli, Jayraj Patil and Yashraj Pitti.