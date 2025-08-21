 Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Shares First Look Of 140-Feet Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue Under Construction In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi
The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Hambirrao Mohite statue is being built by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The statue, being made of bronze, is 140 feet high with a 40-feet plinth. The idea was conceived by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge himself. The statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Moshi is currently recognised as the world's tallest full-body statue of Sambhaji Maharaj

Bhosari: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Bhosari Constituency, Mahesh Landge, has shared the first look of the 140-feet statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The statue, being built in Moshi, is one of the biggest statues ever in India and the biggest yet of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. MLA Landge shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to X, MLA Landge said, "Statue of Hindubhushan, Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the tallest memorial in the world! The dream of building a grand and unique memorial of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant warrior who carried forward the legacy of Hindavi Swarajya, sacrificed his life for the protection of dharma, and continues to inspire us all, is becoming a reality today in my land of Pimpri-Chinchwad!"

He further said, "This monumental creation will always inspire society and remind every generation that Dharmaveer sanctified this land with his blood for our people and our dharma. In my social and political journey, this memorial will remain a golden chapter, and I feel immense pride in it. Jai Jijau… Jai Shivarai… Jai Shambhuraje."

Landge shared the video where the under-construction statue can be seen. Almost finished, the statue may be inaugurated within a few months.

140 Feet Statue, Made of Bronze

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Hambirrao Mohite statue is being built by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The statue, being made of bronze, is 140 feet high with a 40-feet plinth. The idea was conceived by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge himself. The statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Moshi is currently recognised as the world’s tallest full-body statue of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Project Underway Under the Guidance of Ram Sutar and Vishwas Patil

The project is being executed under the guidance of renowned sculptor Ram Sutar and author Dr. Vishwas Patil. Ram Sutar, the famous sculptor, also designed the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. He has won the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his works. Dr. Vishwas Patil, a former IAS officer and award-winning writer, has penned multiple books on Marathi culture. He has also written books about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Teaching Younger Generations About Dharmaveer

The statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is being built to inspire younger and future generations by raising awareness about the Maratha warrior. Also called Dharmaveer, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is noted for never having lost a battle in his entire life.

