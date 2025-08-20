 Safe Ganeshotsav Our Priority, No Place For Criminals: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar
Safe Ganeshotsav Our Priority, No Place For Criminals: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

All Ganesh mandals in the city have been instructed to install CCTV cameras. These will be directly linked to the central control room to allow real-time monitoring. Special squads will also be deployed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
Safe Ganeshotsav Our Priority, No Place For Criminals: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

Pune: With the Ganeshotsav around the corner, Pune Police have launched an intensive security drive to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully and without fear. Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has warned habitual offenders, those out on bail, and externed criminals, stating that strict action will be taken through checkpoints and all-out operations.

Eyes on Every Corner

All Ganesh mandals in the city have been instructed to install CCTV cameras. These will be directly linked to the central control room to allow real-time monitoring. Special squads will also be deployed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities. Commissioner Kumar has directed the wireless department to remain extra vigilant during the festivities.

Traffic Management a Priority

Given the expected heavy rush during processions, the risk of traffic jams and even stampede-like situations cannot be ruled out. To avoid such incidents, police officials from each division, along with the traffic police department, have been asked to prepare separate plans. Additional teams will be stationed along major visarjan routes to ensure smooth traffic movement.

