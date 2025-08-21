 Pune: PMC Declares Sangamwadi Colony Buildings Unsafe; 288 Families To Be Relocated
Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Pune: PMC Declares Sangamwadi Colony Buildings Unsafe; 288 Families To Be Relocated | Sourced

Pune: Families living in Sangamwadi Colony will soon be shifted out, as the nine residential buildings there have been declared unsafe by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the colony on Wednesday and interacted with residents. City Engineer Prashant Waghmare and senior officials from the construction and building departments also visited.

The Sangamwadi Colony, spread across 38,000 sq. m, has 288 rooms. Most of the families have lived there for decades, and the old buildings have now turned dangerous. In May this year, PMC had already issued notices asking residents to prepare for relocation. The civic body even discussed proposals for redevelopment.

However, PMC was unable to vacate the premises.

City Engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “We had issued notices regarding the dilapidated structures in the Sangamwadi Colony before the monsoons, but now complaints are coming from the residents themselves, and the structures are posing serious risks. The commissioner intervened and ordered the relocation of 288 families.”

During the visit, the commissioner assured residents that they would be moved to a safer place and urged them to cooperate with the civic body. Officials said the relocation will continue until the risks from the dilapidated structures are removed.

