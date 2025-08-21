Restaurant Bill Dispute Turns Fatal; Man Murdered In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade After 'Friendly' Argument | File Photo

Talawade: An argument in an intoxicated state has resulted in the murder of a man in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade area. The incident happened on Tuesday night at Samrat Garden Hotel on Dehu Alandi Road. The argument reportedly occurred over restaurant bill issues regarding who would pay the bill. A case has been registered at the Dehu Road Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Laxman Pokharkar (age 34, resident of Dehu Gaon). Dehu Road Police have arrested Vinod Vishwanath More (age 45, Dehu Gaon), Gorakh Vishnu Kate (age 45), Santosh Anand Marathe (age 39), and Chandrakant Datta Butte (age 39, all residents of Akurdi).

All of them have been booked under the BNS Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

According to police reports, on Tuesday night at Samrat Garden Hotel, five friends, all of them being drivers for multiple corporations, were sitting and drinking. After their session ended, an argument arose among them regarding the bill. Accused More and the deceased Pokharkar had a particularly heated argument. More hit Pokharkar with a chair, and the others followed too.

They all hit him on the body and head. A police official told the Free Press Journal, "All four accused have been arrested. We have them in police custody. The deceased and the accused were friends."

Police Sub-Inspector Savan Waghmare is investigating the matter further.