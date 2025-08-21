Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park To Celebrate National Space Day; Veteran ISRO Scientist AK Sinha To Deliver Special Lecture |

Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park and Planetarium, in collaboration with Indo Science Education Trust, ISRO SPPU STC and Kalpakghar (IISER Pune), will celebrate National Space Day on Saturday, August 23. This year’s theme is “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan – Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities”, highlighting India’s journey in space research and its limitless future.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As part of the programme, Kalpakghar will present interactive sessions between 11am and 5pm, including a Virtual Reality Moon Walk that allows visitors to experience walking on the moon, and a space-themed Make & Take activity where participants can build and carry home their own space models.

The main attraction will be a special lecture titled “India into Space – ISRO Towards National Prosperity” by veteran ISRO scientist AK Sinha from 11:30am to 12:30pm at Tarangan Auditorium.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “National Space Day is an opportunity to inspire the younger generation. Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park has been at the forefront of bringing science closer to citizens, and events like these ensure that the vision of Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan continues to ignite young minds.”

Dr Shraddha Khamparia, CEO of Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park, added, “Through immersive experiences like the VR Moon Walk and interactive model-making, children and citizens will be able to learn science in an engaging manner. The presence of a stalwart like AK Sinha will further motivate students to dream big and contribute to India’s future in space exploration.”

The programme is open to all visitors with regular Science Park entry tickets.