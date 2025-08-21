 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar DC Dileep Swami Directs Police, Mandals To Ensure Peaceful Ganeshotsav
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami has directed the police administration and Ganesh mandals to ensure coordination, communication and control to maintain peace during Ganeshotsav.

A review meeting was held at the district collectorate on Wednesday ahead of the festival. Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke, Additional Sp Annapurna Singh, sub-divisional police officers, tehsildars and others attended.

Swami stressed that peace and harmony must be maintained during the upcoming festivals and that no religious sentiments should be hurt. “Public safety is more important during the festivals,” he said, instructing departments to prepare for public safety, traffic management, cleanliness, health facilities and Ganesh idol immersion.

He said police must maintain adequate manpower during idol arrivals and immersions and deploy forces strictly wherever needed. “Proper planning should be done during processions so that people do not face traffic congestion,” he added. Rivers, lakes and artificial ponds should be made ready for immersion, while awareness should be created about cleanliness, eco-friendly idols and natural materials.

The district collector also directed the health department to arrange medical facilities for emergencies. The police should update the list of Ganesh mandals and stay in touch with them. The Food and Drug Administration must check food items sold in markets to curb adulteration, he added.

