Illegal Abortion Racket Busted In Malegaon, 'Fake Doctor' Among Five Arrested

A centre that was conducting illegal abortions in the name of Ayurveda treatment has been exposed in Malegaon. A total of five people, including a fake doctor, have been arrested in an operation conducted by the local crime branch. This operation has created a stir in the city.

According to police information, there is an Ayurvedic treatment clinic called Sai Sanjeevani Sevabhavi Clinic in the Soygaon area. Since patients are treated here using Ayurvedic methods, there used to be a lot of crowd.

However, there was talk in the area that illegal abortions were being conducted here under the name of Ayurveda treatment. Confidential information reached the police that things like conducting gender diagnosis tests on needy women and, if necessary, female foeticide were being carried out here.

After that, the Municipal Health Department and the Local Crime Branch took joint action on Wednesday night and busted the fake doctor and his gang. At this time, the police found a woman who had come from Yeola for an abortion at the centre.

Abortion performed without a certificate

Abortion materials and medicines were found in this centre. When the centre's director, Sandeep Sawant, was questioned, he was found to have a BAMS degree certificate.

However, he did not have the necessary qualification certificate to perform an abortion. It was clear that his four companions also did not have any medical certificates. Hence, a case has been registered at the Camp Police Station against Sandeep Sawant and his companions.