VIDEOS: Pune-Nashik Highway In Darkness; Residents Struggle To Drive Amid Bad Signage, Speed-Breakers & Poor Road Conditions

Bhosari: Pune-Nashik Highway, a major national highway of Maharashtra, has become very risky for commuters, especially at night. Commuters have reported that the highway, despite being a crucial road, lacks proper infrastructure, including adequate signage and streetlights. With deteriorating road conditions and speed breakers on the highway, the entire stretch has become risky for commuters.

Akshat Bhat, a resident of Pimple Saudagar, said, "The stretch from Nashik Phata to Bhosari doesn’t have any signage or streetlights on the highway. Many times, U-turns and turns are missed due to improper signage on the highway. Many of the streetlights are covered by trees or are not functional at all. It’s very risky to drive on the Pune-Nashik Highway after sunset."

Considered an economic and industrial corridor, the highway connects key industrial hubs of Chakan and Bhosari in Pune District, along with Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon and Ale Phata. It then connects Sangamner, Sinnar and Malegaon before reaching Nashik City. Due to this, heavy vehicles are also frequently seen on the road. Except for a few areas, the majority of the highway is in darkness, with commuters and villagers having to rely on vehicle lights for visibility at night.

A regular commuter, Shivam Bhosale, a resident of Dighi, said, "It’s dangerous, particularly at night. One can only see with the help of vehicle lights. Also, the traffic problem is high here with deteriorated roads and sudden surprising speed breakers. It’s a death match every time we decide to travel here."

Traffic problems are also growing along the highway. Because it is narrower compared to other major highways in and around Pune, and with the added pressure of heavy vehicles, traffic congestion is a big problem. Some residents reached out to The Free Press Journal saying PMPML bus stops are placed without any strategy. They are placed just before or after key squares, increasing bottlenecks every now and then.

Another resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said, "Up until the Nashik Phata bridge, there is a BRTS route for PMPML buses. However, after that, all vehicles merge, with buses having to go to the extreme left for their stops. The drivers drive the vehicles rashly. There needs to be stricter implementation of rules."

When asked about this, Police Inspector Deepak Salunkhe, in charge of Bhosari Traffic Division, agreed about the infrastructural problems of the highway. He told The Free Press Journal, "Some blinker lights are damaged. We have asked for them to be repaired. Infrastructure is a problem. We have asked both PCMC and NHAI to solve it, and we are having regular correspondence with them. We will also ask them to improve the signage and overall visibility of the area."

Many within the police department and local administration say the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completely neglected this key national highway. Under the principle of the greater good, NHAI promises the whole highway will be widened to avoid traffic. However, locals raise the question that while widening will happen eventually, the highway needs the strict implementation of safety measures now.

The Free Press Journal contacted NHAI's Technical Manager, Pankaj Prasad, regarding this. He told The Free Press Journal, "We haven’t received any complaints from the residents regarding the highway. However, we will investigate it and do whatever is necessary to improve the commute. Our priority is the widening of the overall highway. It will be done soon too."