 Why Did CM Devendra Fadnavis Skip His Speech At Pune University Road Flyover Inauguration?
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWhy Did CM Devendra Fadnavis Skip His Speech At Pune University Road Flyover Inauguration?

Why Did CM Devendra Fadnavis Skip His Speech At Pune University Road Flyover Inauguration?

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Bapusaheb Pathare and Hemant Rasane, along with senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Collector Jitendra Dudi, among others

Abhijit SherekarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Why Did CM Devendra Fadnavis Skip His Speech At Pune University Flyover Inauguration? | X/@CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening inaugurated one arm of the Pune University Road double-decker flyover.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Bapusaheb Pathare and Hemant Rasane, along with senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Collector Jitendra Dudi, among others.

The DCM’s convoy arrived first at the bridge, followed by the CM. However, only a curtain unveiling was done and no speeches were made. This made many people upset.

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Kasba Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

'An insult to their patience'

FPJ Shorts
Kidzania Mumbai Hosts ‘Azadi Ke Rang’ Celebration With Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Annasaheb Bansode
Kidzania Mumbai Hosts ‘Azadi Ke Rang’ Celebration With Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Annasaheb Bansode
Maharashtra News: After HC Nudge, Forest Dept Launches Website To Track Mangrove Afforestation Projects Across State
Maharashtra News: After HC Nudge, Forest Dept Launches Website To Track Mangrove Afforestation Projects Across State
Mithi River Desilting Scam: Contractor Shersingh Rathore Remanded To Police Custody Till August 26
Mithi River Desilting Scam: Contractor Shersingh Rathore Remanded To Police Custody Till August 26
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Online Gaming Bill 2025 In Series Of X Posts – VIDEOS
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Online Gaming Bill 2025 In Series Of X Posts – VIDEOS

Pankaj Yadav (name changed), a contractual supervisor working with TATA Projects, came with his wife and child to watch the inauguration. Yadav told FPJ, "The CM was present on the flyover for not more than two minutes."

A group of five workers present at the event opined that the CM should have spoken about the project, highlighting the delays in opening the bridge and offering gratitude for their work, which they felt was the least they could expect.

Another visitor at the event told FPJ, "The public had been waiting for over an hour with traffic halted at University Chowk. If the CM cannot address the public, it is an insult to their patience."

Read Also
VIRAL VIDEOS: Drunk Women Engage In Free-Style Brawl In Lonavala, Traffic Comes To A Standstill On...
article-image

Why didn’t the CM speak?

The event, expected to start at 5:30pm, was delayed by nearly one hour, and for the ministers’ convoy, vehicle movement was halted on Ganeshkhind and Aundh roads for half an hour. When the CM arrived, traffic had already started to increase at University Chowk. A police official, requesting anonymity, shared that the CM avoided delivering a speech at the event to prevent further prolonging the traffic woes of commuters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar DC Dileep Swami Directs Police, Mandals To Ensure Peaceful Ganeshotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar DC Dileep Swami Directs Police, Mandals To Ensure Peaceful Ganeshotsav

Nashik: CSDS Co-Director Sanjeev Kumar Booked For Spreading ‘False Voter Data’ In Deolali

Nashik: CSDS Co-Director Sanjeev Kumar Booked For Spreading ‘False Voter Data’ In Deolali

Nashik's Keshika Purkar Clinches Third Consecutive Gold In State-Level Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik's Keshika Purkar Clinches Third Consecutive Gold In State-Level Table Tennis Tournament

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Bans Amusement Rides, Inflatables On Civic Grounds Over Safety Concerns

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Bans Amusement Rides, Inflatables On Civic Grounds Over Safety Concerns

Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls

Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls