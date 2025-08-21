Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Urges Schools To Preserve Folk Culture |

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has said that schools and universities must provide platforms for students to preserve folk culture. He was addressing the valedictory function of a two-day cultural festival organised at MIT College on Wednesday by the Union Cultural Ministry’s West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, and the Directorate of Cultural Works, Mumbai.

Bagade said it is important for students to be acquainted with traditional arts and heritage, which encourage folk arts and nurture new artists. “Such platforms help preserve our traditions and allow students to learn about other cultures, creating unity in diversity,” he said.

He added that India’s cultural diversity strengthens its unity, making it resilient against any attempt to enslave it. Students, he emphasised, should be prepared to accept changes and imbibe them in their personality.

Western Cultural Centre director Furkan Khan, MIT director Munish Sharma, students, teachers, and residents attended the programme in large numbers.

A total of 235 artists from seven states, including Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Manipur, Punjab, and West Bengal, presented art forms such as musical instruments, symphonies, folk songs, dances, and other folk arts. Renowned Kathak dancer Shama Bhate staged the Krushna the Liberator dance drama, while Pramila Suryawanshi performed Lavani.