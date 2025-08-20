 Jalgaon: Electrocution Kills Five Members Of Migrant Family In Erandol
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Electrocution Kills Five Members Of Migrant Family In Erandol

Jalgaon: Electrocution Kills Five Members Of Migrant Family In Erandol

Vikas Ramlal Pawar, aged 35, his wife Suman Vikas Pawar, 30, children Pawan Vikas Pawar and Kanwal Vikas Pawar, and an elderly woman died on Wednesday.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Electrocution Kills Five Members Of Migrant Family In Erandol | Representative pic

In a field in Warkhedi in Erandol taluka of Jalgaon, five members of the same farm labourer family, two women, two children and a man, died due to electrocution while passing near the field on Wednesday. The electric current released from the wires attached to the field fence caused the accident, creating a great stir in the area.

In rural areas, electric current is released from the wires attached to the field to protect the crops in the field from wild animals. Today, an electric current was released from the fence of a farmer in Warkhedi in Erandol taluka. 

A family of five agricultural labourers, two women, two children and a man, who had come from Madhya Pradesh in search of employment, were passing by a farm in the afternoon, and were not aware that the electricity had been cut off. 

As a result, the five people got electrocuted. Five people, including two women, a man and two young boys, died. Vikas Ramlal Pawar, aged 35, his wife Suman Vikas Pawar, 30, children Pawan Vikas Pawar and Kanwal Vikas Pawar, and an elderly woman are involved in this case. 

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Read Also
Pune Police To Use AI For Crowd, Traffic Management During Ganeshotsav
article-image

A case is being registered against the farm owner, Bandu Yuvraj Chaudhary. This incident shows human negligence.

 Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar, DYSP Vinayak Mate, Erandol Police Inspector Nilesh Gaikwad and his colleagues rushed to the spot. 

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Morya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad Submerged in Pawana River Amid Heavy Rains
article-image

A panchnama was conducted, and all the bodies were brought to the Jalgaon Government Hospital for further action and postmortem, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents

CSMC Commissions New 26 MLD Water Scheme, Reduces Supply Gap For Residents

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Three Seriously Injured In Container-Bike Crash On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss

Parbhani Farmers Demand Immediate Relief After Heavy Rains Cause Crop Loss

Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

Unique Protests In Parbhani: Villagers Burn Pyre To Condemn Authorities Over Poor Road

Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists

Jalna: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Against DySP For Assaulting VBA Activists