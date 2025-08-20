Jalgaon: Electrocution Kills Five Members Of Migrant Family In Erandol | Representative pic

In a field in Warkhedi in Erandol taluka of Jalgaon, five members of the same farm labourer family, two women, two children and a man, died due to electrocution while passing near the field on Wednesday. The electric current released from the wires attached to the field fence caused the accident, creating a great stir in the area.

In rural areas, electric current is released from the wires attached to the field to protect the crops in the field from wild animals. Today, an electric current was released from the fence of a farmer in Warkhedi in Erandol taluka.

A family of five agricultural labourers, two women, two children and a man, who had come from Madhya Pradesh in search of employment, were passing by a farm in the afternoon, and were not aware that the electricity had been cut off.

As a result, the five people got electrocuted. Five people, including two women, a man and two young boys, died. Vikas Ramlal Pawar, aged 35, his wife Suman Vikas Pawar, 30, children Pawan Vikas Pawar and Kanwal Vikas Pawar, and an elderly woman are involved in this case.

A case is being registered against the farm owner, Bandu Yuvraj Chaudhary. This incident shows human negligence.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar, DYSP Vinayak Mate, Erandol Police Inspector Nilesh Gaikwad and his colleagues rushed to the spot.

A panchnama was conducted, and all the bodies were brought to the Jalgaon Government Hospital for further action and postmortem, the police said.