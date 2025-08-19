Pune: FITE Files Complaint Against Hinjawadi IT Company To Labour Commissioner For Duping 400 Freshers; Police Yet To Register Case | Sourced

Hinjawadi: Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has officially complained to the Labour Commissioner regarding the recent fraud case in a Hinjawadi company. Two recent cases about Flynaut Sass Pvt Ltd in Hinjawadi and Datatech Labs in Bhugaon gained traction when former employees of these organisations alleged misconduct by the companies.

Complaint Copy | Sourced

They alleged the companies took money in the range of Rs 1 to 2 lakh from freshers with the promise of giving them placement or projects. But many freshers weren’t given their money back, nor the projects and placements the companies promised.

The Hinjawadi-based company Flynaut Sass Pvt Ltd has over 400 freshers who experienced this. The owner is currently unreachable for both the former employees and the media. However, in the Datatech Labs case in Bhugaon, complaints and statements from both sides have been taken at Bavdhan Police Station, pending an inquiry to further register an official case.

FITE submitted their complaint to both Hinjawadi Police Station and the Labour Commissioner’s Office in Pune. The complaint registered by them says that over 400 freshers haven’t received their salaries for the last six months. Each fresher paid Rs 1 to Rs 4 lakh to these companies. They were promised two months of training, two months of stipend, and job placement and project allocation all worth over Rs 4 lakh per year.

But the complaint says in reality they didn’t get any placement or project. FITE has demanded that the Labour Officer visit the company and investigate it. They also said companies like these must be held accountable and justice delivered to these young freshers.

FITE President Pavanjit Mane told the Free Press Journal, "We submitted a copy of the complaint to the Labour Commissioner’s Office and Hinjawadi Police. We urge the police to register a case of fraud. The owners of the company are guilty. Many people are coming forward sharing the same experiences. We think that there should be some regulations on these consultant companies' activities. Also, the offer letter should be verified and approved by the Labour Commissioner's Office before being given to each candidate."

However, neither case is registered at either the Hinjawadi Police Station or the Bavdhan Police Station for the Bhugaon case.

When asked about this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad told the Free Press Journal, "Inquiry is ongoing in both cases. Then the case will be registered. If any misconduct is found, action will be taken. Until now, this has been a labour issue case, but if any criminal offence is found, the police will take action. We urge citizens to be vigilant and not take any steps without thinking, which might result in their losses."

Police sources said that in the Bhugaon case, both the employees and the company have allegations against each other. Even when the Free Press Journal contacted both sides, the employees alleged fraud and intimidation, while the CEO of Datatech Labs alleged political pressure and death threats. Investigation in this case is ongoing, Bavdhan Police said.

Attempts were made to contact Assistant Labour Commissioner Nikhil Walke, but he was unavailable for response.