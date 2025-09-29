Punjab Assembly Slams Centre For 'Lack Of Response' On Flood Relief

Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Seeking a special package of Rs 20,000 crore from Centre for farmers, rebuilding infrastructure and livelihood of flood-ravaged areas of the state, the Punjab assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution also slamming the ``lack of response and failure'' of the BJP-led Centre to sanction a special financial package for the state.

The House also additionally demanded an immediate transfer of Rs 1,600 crore relief already announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two BJP MLAs were not present in the House when the resolution, which was moved on Friday, was passed. The two-day special session which concluded on Monday, was held to discuss the recent devastating floods caused by swollen Sutlej, Ravi and Beas and torrential rains in the region.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also announced that the state government will start distributing relief aid to farmers and people from October 15 and teams of ministers will be in the field to carry out the same and oversee the compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to 75% to 100% damage of crops in the flood hit areas. across the state.

Earlier in the day, the House saw adjournment following a heated exchange between leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and finance minister Harpal Cheema with the latter alleging that while Bajwa baselessly accused the government for failing to provide relief, he himself was promoting self-interest through land deals.

BAJWA ATTACKS AAP

Meanwhile, Bajwa launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of misleading the House and the people of Punjab on crucial flood preparedness measures.

Bajwa specifically called out AAP minister Barinder Goyal, who had earlier claimed in the Assembly that all preparations for flood mitigation had been completed by July 14. “The facts prove otherwise,” Bajwa said and added that on July 22, 2025, the chief engineer (vigilance) of the Water Resources Department wrote to the chief engineer (drainage) directing him to start reviewing the necessity of flood protection works — a process which had not even commenced at the site despite two-thirds of the monsoon season already having passed.

Bajwa further held that executive engineers from several districts themselves admitted that no flood mitigation or drainage repair works had started in critical areas including Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Pathankot, and Ferozepur.