'Unsuitable Venues, Power Cuts & Police Bias': Vijay’s TVK Moves Madras HC, Demands CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede That Killed 41 | File Pic

Chennai: The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) petitioned the Madras High Court seeking a transfer of the investigation into the Karur stampede to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), raising doubts over the neutrality of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The stampede, which took place during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay on Saturday, September 27, left 41 people dead, including ten children, as per reports.

TVK's Allegations Against State and Police

Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of TVK’s Election Campaign Management, filed the plea alleging that the state government and police acted in a partisan manner. The petition said that the party was allotted narrow and unsuitable venues for rallies, while electricity supply was repeatedly cut during events. It also claimed that hired miscreants entered the Karur rally, pelting stones and slippers at Vijay and the public.

According to the plea, the police resorted to lathi-charge on innocent attendees, while ambulances without patients created further panic, aggravating the crowd surge that led to the tragedy.

TVK’s Demands

In court, TVK demanded the immediate transfer of the probe to the CBI, seizure of CCTV footage around the venue, and an ad-interim injunction permitting Vijay and party members to visit victims and their families without obstruction.

The Karur Police, meanwhile, have registered a case against TVK office-bearers under provisions including negligence. Forensic experts have begun inspections at multiple locations, including a sewer where bodies were allegedly found.

The incident also invited calls for a central probe. Former AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala also demanded CBI intervention, saying only a central inquiry could uncover the truth.

Shops and commercial establishments in Karur downed shutters as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Tamil Nadu government announced Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee promised Rs 1 crore to the families of the dead, while the BJP announced Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.