Railways Add 116 Coaches To 37 Premium Trains Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions

Railways increases 116 coaches in 37 premium trains following Indigo flight disruptions |

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Friday decided to increase 116 coaches in 37 premium trains for the convenience of travellers in view of the disruption of Indigo airline's flight services.

"These trains originate from important stations such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah and Chennai, and provide connectivity to several big and small cities," officials said.

They added that these changes will be introduced from the upcoming services of these trains and will continue till the problem persists.

Earlier, the Northern Railway decided to increase 3AC and Chair Car coaches in four premium trains.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said that one 3AC coach each in 12425/26 Jammu Rajdhani express and 12424/23 Dibrugarh Rajdhani express have been increased after experiencing a surge in passengers' travel needs.

"Similarly, one AC Chair Car coach each in Chandigarh 12045/46 Shatabdi express and 12030/29 Amritsar Shatabdi express have also been augmented," Upadhyay added.

Read Also ALPA Slams DGCA For ‘Unsafe’ Exemptions To IndiGo As FDTL Dispute Deepens Amid Disruptions

According to sources, the railways is ready to increase the number of all types of AC coaches in several premium trains due to a sudden surge in the passengers' demand.

"We are keeping a watch on the situation very closely. If the situation demands, we might run special fully air-conditioned trains on several routes connecting big and small cities so that passengers do not need to face inconvenience due to flight disruptions," a railway official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)