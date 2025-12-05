 Railways Add 116 Coaches To 37 Premium Trains Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRailways Add 116 Coaches To 37 Premium Trains Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions

Railways Add 116 Coaches To 37 Premium Trains Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions

The Railway Ministry has augmented 116 coaches across 37 premium trains. This decision aims to accommodate travellers affected by recent disruptions in Indigo airline's flight services. Trains from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi will benefit, with changes effective from upcoming services. Northern Railway also increased coaches in four premium trains.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Railways increases 116 coaches in 37 premium trains following Indigo flight disruptions |

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Friday decided to increase 116 coaches in 37 premium trains for the convenience of travellers in view of the disruption of Indigo airline's flight services.

"These trains originate from important stations such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah and Chennai, and provide connectivity to several big and small cities," officials said.

They added that these changes will be introduced from the upcoming services of these trains and will continue till the problem persists.

Earlier, the Northern Railway decided to increase 3AC and Chair Car coaches in four premium trains.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said that one 3AC coach each in 12425/26 Jammu Rajdhani express and 12424/23 Dibrugarh Rajdhani express have been increased after experiencing a surge in passengers' travel needs.

"Similarly, one AC Chair Car coach each in Chandigarh 12045/46 Shatabdi express and 12030/29 Amritsar Shatabdi express have also been augmented," Upadhyay added.

Read Also
ALPA Slams DGCA For ‘Unsafe’ Exemptions To IndiGo As FDTL Dispute Deepens Amid Disruptions
article-image

According to sources, the railways is ready to increase the number of all types of AC coaches in several premium trains due to a sudden surge in the passengers' demand.

"We are keeping a watch on the situation very closely. If the situation demands, we might run special fully air-conditioned trains on several routes connecting big and small cities so that passengers do not need to face inconvenience due to flight disruptions," a railway official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DoT Warns Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation Fraud

DoT Warns Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation Fraud

'Passengers Cannot Suffer': Govt Puts FDTL Rules In Abeyance As IndiGo Crisis Cripples Airports

'Passengers Cannot Suffer': Govt Puts FDTL Rules In Abeyance As IndiGo Crisis Cripples Airports

Railways Add 116 Coaches To 37 Premium Trains Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions

Railways Add 116 Coaches To 37 Premium Trains Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions

'Aankhen Niche, Muh Band': Spat Breaks Out Between Stranded Passengers & IndiGO Staff At Mumbai...

'Aankhen Niche, Muh Band': Spat Breaks Out Between Stranded Passengers & IndiGO Staff At Mumbai...

'We Are Taking Strict Action': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Amid IndiGo Crisis - VIDEO

'We Are Taking Strict Action': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Amid IndiGo Crisis - VIDEO