 DoT Warns Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation Fraud
DoT Warns Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation Fraud

DoT Warns Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation Fraud

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
DoT Warns Public Against Fake Mobile Tower Installation Fraud | Freepik

Mumbai: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a strong advisory warning citizens about a rising number of fraud cases involving fake permissions and forged No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for mobile tower installations.

Fraudsters Using Fake NOCs to Collect Money

Officials said that scammers are circulating forged NOCs, claiming they are issued by the DoT, and demanding money under various pretexts.

“It has come to the notice of DoT that some persons are cheating the public by promising hefty monthly rent for installing a mobile tower and asking victims to transfer money into personal accounts as security deposits, application or registration fees, stamp duty, or taxes under the Telecom Act. After collecting the money, they become unreachable. These entities are issuing fake NOCs in the department’s name,” the advisory stated.

DoT Clarifies: No Fees or Taxes for Tower Permissions

The department clarified that it does not levy any tax or fee for leasing premises or issuing NOCs for mobile tower installation.

“A mobile tower may be installed only by a licensed telecom service provider or infrastructure provider. If someone demands advance or registration fees before actual installation, the public is advised to remain cautious and verify credentials,” the advisory added.

Citizens Urged to Report Such Scams

Officials further said that anyone fraudulently using the DoT’s name, logo, recommendations, or the national emblem to collect money is liable for prosecution.

The DoT has urged citizens to immediately inform local police if they come across such fraudulent attempts.

