Chennai Police Arrest TVK Karur Secretary & 2 Others For Spreading Rumours On Stampede

Chennai: Three people were arrested for spreading rumours on social media about the September 27 stampede in Karur, Chennai police said on Monday.
They were arrested for spreading disinformation and rumours about the tragic incident through their posts, which amounted to disturbing public peace, the police said.
As many as 41 people died in the stampede at a rally of actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at Velusamypuram in Karur on September 27 night.
