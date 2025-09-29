Caught On Camera: Group Of Youths Perform Risky Bike Stunt In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Viral-Video-Screengrab | X/@Ilyas_SK_31

Bijapur: A video has surfaced from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, showing five youths brazenly flouting traffic rules and endangering not only themselves but also others on the road.

The footage captures four young men riding on a single scooter, with a fifth precariously perched on their shoulders, held up by the group. A passerby shot the dangerous stunt and can be heard in the video saying, "Badiya hai, ek number, bohot badiya," which roughly translates to, "Well done, very good." The group responds with, "Thank you, bhaiya." None of the youths can be seen wearing helmets.

The youth driving the two-wheeler is initially seen trying to hide his face out of embarrassment, but after hearing the passer-by's comments, he shamelessly gestures a thumbs-up.

The incident reportedly took place on the national highway near the old petrol pump in the city. Following the video going viral, police are now working to identify those involved in the stunt.