 Bengaluru Gym Assault Video: Trainer Slapped, Punched & Kicked By Female Client's Family Members For Sending Messages
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Gym Assault Video: Trainer Slapped, Punched & Kicked By Female Client's Family Members For Sending Messages

Bengaluru Gym Assault Video: Trainer Slapped, Punched & Kicked By Female Client's Family Members For Sending Messages

A 27-year-old trainer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at a gym in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Gym Assault Video: Trainer Slapped, Punched & Kicked By Female Client's Family Members For Sending Messages (Screengrab) | YouTube

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old trainer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at a gym in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru. The gym is located in the Ananthnagar area of the city. The incident, which took place on September 23 at around 5:30 pm, was captured on CCTV installed inside the gym, and a video of the alleged assault surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen a group of people, including a woman, can be seen entering the gym. In the group, a man wearing a red hoodie charged at the gym trainer, Sandeep, and started assaulting him. Other men also joined him and kicked, punched, and slapped Sandeep.

Video Of The Incident:

The woman, who came along with the group, tried to stop the men attacking Sandeep. The video shows another woman doing her exercise when the accused started thrashing the gym trainer. Even she tried to intervene.

FPJ Shorts
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to a report by The Times of India, Sandeep claimed that he fell unconscious as he was brutally assaulted.

As per a police officer, the gym trainer was close to one of his female client and they started exchanging messages, reported The Times of India. However, the woman client's brother saw these messages. She told her brother that her phone had been hacked. However, he and his friends barged into the gym and thrashed Sandeep.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Kickboxing Trainer For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Byculla,...
article-image

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 189 (unlawful assembly).

As per a report by NDTV, the accused has connections with local political leaders, and a counter-complaint has also been registered against the gym trainer. Both parties were reportedly released on station bail.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Gym Assault Video: Trainer Slapped, Punched & Kicked By Female Client's Family Members For...

Bengaluru Gym Assault Video: Trainer Slapped, Punched & Kicked By Female Client's Family Members For...

CJI BR Gavai Says Supreme Court Ruling On Demolitions Affirms Rule Of Law And Safeguards Fundamental...

CJI BR Gavai Says Supreme Court Ruling On Demolitions Affirms Rule Of Law And Safeguards Fundamental...

Delhi: Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit By Fire Brigade En Route To Rescue Drowning Man In Yamuna

Delhi: Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit By Fire Brigade En Route To Rescue Drowning Man In Yamuna

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Criticises UP Govt For Blocking Delegation Visiting Bareilly Amid ‘I Love...

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Criticises UP Govt For Blocking Delegation Visiting Bareilly Amid ‘I Love...

London Court To Hear Nirav Modi’s Petition To Reopen Extradition Trial Over Possible Agency...

London Court To Hear Nirav Modi’s Petition To Reopen Extradition Trial Over Possible Agency...