Mumbai: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Kickboxing Trainer For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Byculla, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai: A 22-year-old kickboxing trainer has been placed under arrest by the Byculla police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, on multiple occasions in the last four months.

According to the police, the girl is a resident of Byculla and she lived in a gated society where she would get trained for kickboxing, on the premises. Apart from the society building, she would also go to the studio for practice along with other students.

The incident, as per the victim’s statement to the police, first took place in February during one of the training sessions. She said the trainer demanded sexual favours which she denied but he persistently kept asking her. On one such occasion, he assaulted her sexually by forcing himself on her, she said.

The first incident took place inside the studio, followed by the building premises of the girl. She said that it happened four times but she hesitated to disclose it to her parents.

On Sunday, she finally revealed everything to her mother and they approached the police, subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the trainer.

“We arrested the trainer on Monday and produced him in the court on the same day. The court has remanded the accused to police custody till July 5,” an official said.

Police are now interrogating the accused along with recording statements of other students in the studio to find out if there are more victims of sex crime. In the FIR, police have added sections of rape, sexual harassment, and penetrative sexual assault under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.