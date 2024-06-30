Mumbai News: 49-Year Old Man Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor | Representational image

Mumbai: 49 years old driver has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17 year old girl. The case came out when the girl was found to be pregnant in December 2017.

The victim girl was staying with her aunt as her parents had died. In 2017, the girl was in 8th standard studying in a school in Malad (east). The complainant claimed that since few months the girl's condition was not well and also she had missed her period for last few months. Hence on December 4, 2017, victim's aunt took her to hospital. After her examination she was found 28 weeks pregnant and her delivery date was given in February 2018.

Shocked with this, the family later confronted the girl. It was only then that she revealed that accused who used to reside near their house on rent sometime back had stopped her in April 2017, while she was returning from school. He told her that there are some rice at his house which she bas to take and give it to her aunt. The girl followed him to his house. The accused then sexually assaulted her.

When the girl resisted, the accused threatened to defame her saying she her own came with him. The girl scared of defamation, did not reveal anything to anyone. However, the accuses thereafter repeated the act few more time subsequently.

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Assaulting Minors, Cites Absence Of Sexual Intent

The victim later delivered a boy in February 2018. The DNA samples of the baby and the accused were taken for forensic examination which confirmed that accused was biological father of the baby.

The prosecution heavily relied on the testimony of the victim. Thus relaying on the testimony of the victim supporter by the forensic evidence, the special court sentenced the man to ten years imprisonment.