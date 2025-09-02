‘Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM’: Bombay HC Tells Manoj Jarange-Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir

Bombay HC Warns Manoj Jarange-Patil Over Unlawful Azad Maidan Protest, Seeks Full Normalcy In Mumbai By 3pm | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange and his protestors to vacate the city by 3 pm, warning of strict consequences if the order was not followed.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe came down heavily on both the protestors and the state government, observing that the agitation had brought Mumbai to a standstill and created fear among citizens.

The court warned of taking action, including initiating contempt of court and imposing exemplary cost.

Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Jarange, tendered an apology for the misbehaviour of some protestors. He said Jarange never intended to cause inconvenience or a law-and-order situation. “Our visit to Mumbai was planned a month in advance, yet no facilities were provided. People who landed here did not come with the idea of creating trouble. There was no designated area for 500 vehicles. Permission was for 5,000 people,” he argued.

The bench, however, questioned how the number of protestors swelled to tens of thousands. “When more people came, what steps did you take to restrict the gathering to 5,000? Did you have a list of participants? When one lakh people thronged Mumbai, what did you do?” the court asked.

Maneshinde responded that he had appealed through the media and assured the court he would prepare participant lists in future. The bench was not satisfied. “After 3 pm we will not allow anyone to remain. This is completely illegal. Citizens and judges alike cannot be put under siege,” the court remarked, warning that contempt proceedings may be initiated.

The judges also criticised the state’s handling of the situation. “At 2.40 am I was returning from the airport. Not a single (police) patrol car was seen. Where is the security of citizens? Where were the mobile vans?” Justice Chandrashekhar questioned.

Stating that normalcy must be restored immediately, the court directed both the state and Jarange to show compliance by ensuring protestors leave the city. The matter will be heard again at 3pm.