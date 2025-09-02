 ‘Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM’: Bombay HC Tells Manoj Jarange-Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM’: Bombay HC Tells Manoj Jarange-Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir

‘Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM’: Bombay HC Tells Manoj Jarange-Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe came down heavily on both the protestors and the state government, observing that the agitation had brought Mumbai to a standstill and created fear among citizens. The court warned of taking action, including initiating contempt of court and imposing exemplary cost.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Warns Manoj Jarange-Patil Over Unlawful Azad Maidan Protest, Seeks Full Normalcy In Mumbai By 3pm | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange and his protestors to vacate the city by 3 pm, warning of strict consequences if the order was not followed.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe came down heavily on both the protestors and the state government, observing that the agitation had brought Mumbai to a standstill and created fear among citizens.

The court warned of taking action, including initiating contempt of court and imposing exemplary cost. 

Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Jarange, tendered an apology for the misbehaviour of some protestors. He said Jarange never intended to cause inconvenience or a law-and-order situation. “Our visit to Mumbai was planned a month in advance, yet no facilities were provided. People who landed here did not come with the idea of creating trouble. There was no designated area for 500 vehicles. Permission was for 5,000 people,” he argued.

FPJ Shorts
'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video
'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video
VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured
VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Read Also
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 5: Railway Police Clear Agitators From CSMT, Road From JJ Bridge...
article-image

The bench, however, questioned how the number of protestors swelled to tens of thousands. “When more people came, what steps did you take to restrict the gathering to 5,000? Did you have a list of participants? When one lakh people thronged Mumbai, what did you do?” the court asked.

Maneshinde responded that he had appealed through the media and assured the court he would prepare participant lists in future. The bench was not satisfied. “After 3 pm we will not allow anyone to remain. This is completely illegal. Citizens and judges alike cannot be put under siege,” the court remarked, warning that contempt proceedings may be initiated.

The judges also criticised the state’s handling of the situation. “At 2.40 am I was returning from the airport. Not a single (police) patrol car was seen. Where is the security of citizens? Where were the mobile vans?” Justice Chandrashekhar questioned.

Stating that normalcy must be restored immediately, the court directed both the state and Jarange to show compliance by ensuring protestors leave the city. The matter will be heard again at 3pm. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane

Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane

‘Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM’: Bombay HC Tells Manoj Jarange-Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir

‘Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM’: Bombay HC Tells Manoj Jarange-Patil Amid Maratha Quota Stir

Anant Ambani Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 With Tight Security Amid Massive Crowd; Watch...

Anant Ambani Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 With Tight Security Amid Massive Crowd; Watch...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 5: Railway Police Clear Agitators From CSMT, Road From JJ Bridge...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 5: Railway Police Clear Agitators From CSMT, Road From JJ Bridge...

Caught On Cam: Woman Sweeper Steals Mobile Phone From Virar Society Flat, Returns After Realising...

Caught On Cam: Woman Sweeper Steals Mobile Phone From Virar Society Flat, Returns After Realising...