Thane Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Friend Sets Her On Fire In Kapurbawdi; Suffered 80% Burns

Thane: A tragic incident has shaken the city of Thane after a 17-year-old girl, who was set on fire by her friend four days ago, succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday morning. The victim, who had sustained nearly 80 per cent burns, was undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Mumbai but could not survive despite doctors’ efforts.

According to the police, the accused, also 17, worked as a delivery boy, while the victim was employed as a compounder at a local dispensary. The two had known each other for several years and had lived in Chembur before both families moved to Balkum about a year ago. Police said the two were believed to have been close and were in frequent contact.

The incident took place when the girl was alone at home on Friday. The boy allegedly entered the house and, after an argument over a personal issue, poured an inflammable liquid on her and set her ablaze. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to help, and the accused himself took her to Thane Civil Hospital. She was later shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai for advanced care, where under treatment she lost her life on Tueday morning.

Senior Police Inspector Pravin Mane of Kapurbawdi police station confirmed that the accused was detained under charges of attempt to murder, which will now be converted to murder following the girl’s death. He was produced before the Juvenile Court in Thane and sent to a remand home.

Police sources revealed that the girl had earlier told relatives the boy had threatened her during a visit to Chembur for the Bhaubij festival. Authorities are now verifying this claim. Forensic experts are examining the flammable substance used in the attack, and officers are continuing their probe to determine the exact motive behind the crime.