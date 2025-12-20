 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Eknath Shinde As Uddhav Thackeray Signals ‘One More Minister Will Go’ Over Satara Drug Link Allegations
A political storm brews in Maharashtra as CM Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray clash over drug racket allegations linked to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Thackeray's veiled comments hinting at Shinde's involvement have intensified demands for his resignation, despite Shinde's denial. Fadnavis defends Shinde, calling accusations politically motivated.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X

Mumbai: A sharp political confrontation has erupted in Maharashtra between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray over Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with allegations linked to a drug racket adding fuel to the controversy.

The verbal sparring intensified after Thackeray, in a veiled attack on Shinde, remarked that “one more minister will have to go,” hinting that the leader in question was from Thane. Though Thackeray did not name Shinde directly, the statement was widely interpreted as a reference to the Deputy Chief Minister, escalating political tensions in the state.

Thackeray’s comments came amid growing pressure from Shiv Sena UBT leaders demanding Shinde’s resignation. The demand follows allegations that Shinde’s brother, Prakash Shinde, was allegedly linked to a drug manufacturing racket recently busted by the Mumbai Police in Satara district. Prakash Shinde, however, has strongly denied all allegations, maintaining that he has no connection whatsoever with the illegal operation.

Fadnavis Jumps To Shinde's Defence

Responding to the accusations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday came out strongly in defence of his ally. Calling the allegations politically motivated, Fadnavis said Eknath Shinde and his family were being deliberately targeted to malign his image. “Some people are misleading the public by dragging the name of Eknath Shinde and his family into a drug-related case. This is being done solely to gain political mileage and to defame him,” said Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio.

The Chief Minister assured that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and that no one would be spared if evidence of wrongdoing emerges. At the same time, he cautioned against making baseless accusations without verified facts, stating that law enforcement agencies would act strictly on evidence, not political pressure.

Earlier, Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare had publicly demanded Shinde’s resignation, alleging that a resort owned by his brother in Sawari village was linked to the drug manufacturing unit. She claimed that the resort had allegedly supplied food to a nearby temporary shed where drugs were being produced. These allegations have intensified demands for accountability from the opposition camp.

Meanwhile, the controversy has reached the national level. Members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena UBT faction have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, detailing the allegations and urging him to take appropriate action against the Deputy Chief Minister.

