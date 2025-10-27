 Thane: Chaos Erupts As Student Chases Traffic Cops After Helmet Fine; Alleges They Rode Scooter With Unclear Number Plate - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@maratha_marathi

Mumbai: A student, reportedly from the Thane West area, chased two traffic police officers on a scooter, alleging that they were riding a vehicle with an unclear number plate, making the registration number barely visible. He also filmed the incident with another companion. The video has since surfaced online.

In the footage, one of the youths can be seen running behind the scooter ridden by the traffic cops while the other records. The pillion rider is not wearing a helmet, which is mandatory under RTO rules. The youth holds onto the back handle of the vehicle as he follows it, and the cops then stop the scooter.

The man filming the video can be heard saying, “The number plate is not visible.” One of the cops responds, “This vehicle is not ours; we have brought it here to impound it.”

The youth then questions, “How can you ride a vehicle that is meant to be impounded?” The video has since gone viral on social media.

Thane Police Responds

The viral video triggered a response from the Thane Police. Taking to X, Thane Police said, “In the viral video, one of the two individuals involved in the argument was found riding a motorcycle without a helmet, leading to action being taken as per regulations. The youths, upset over the police action, argued that the number plate on the motorcycle being impounded was not clearly visible.”

Thane Police called the video misleading and also confirmed that action was taken against the scooter over its number plate.

