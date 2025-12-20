'Our Agenda Is Development, Not The Chair': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Launches Shiv Sena’s Campaign In Virar

Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially kicked off the party's campaign in the Vasai-Virar region by addressing a massive workers' convention (Karyakarta Melava). | X @mieknathshinde

VIRAR: With the announcement of elections for 29 municipal corporations across the state, political activities have shifted into high gear. On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially kicked off the party's campaign in the Vasai-Virar region by addressing a massive workers' convention (Karyakarta Melava).

Focus on Stalled Projects and Civic Issues

During the event, Shinde focused on stalled development projects, new initiatives, and the long-standing civic issues faced by citizens, promising a complete transformation of the region in the coming days.

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections are scheduled for January 15. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is entering the fray with full force. The convention, held at Hotel Vivanta in Virar, saw the presence of several leaders including Pratap Sarnaik (Transport Minister & Shiv Sena Coordinator)

Ravindra Phatak (Deputy Leader), Vilas Tare & Rajendra Gavit (MLAs), Nilesh Tendolkar & Vasant Chavan (District Chiefs)

Senior Leaders Attend Workers’ Convention

Addressing the crowd, Shinde criticized the lack of progress in the region. "If you want development on par with Thane and Kalyan, you must bring the Mahayuti alliance to power in the Municipal Corporation," he stated. He highlighted that the Mahayuti government has already allocated funds for the Amrit Yojana, water projects, electric buses, and sewage treatment plants.

A Vision for the Future

Shinde outlined a roadmap for the city's infrastructure, promising to expedite several key projects:

The Versova-Bhayandar-Virar Sea Link.

Waiver of the 'Shasti' (penalty) tax.

Slum Rehabilitation (SRA) and Cluster Development schemes.

Resolving MHADA-related issues.

The SATIS project to curb traffic congestion.

Road development and addressing the concerns of local sons of the soil (Bhumiputras).

Swipe at Opposition as Leaders Join Shiv Sena

"We are moving forward with an agenda of development, not just a quest for the chair," Shinde remarked, taking a veiled swipe at the opposition. The event also saw several former corporators from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and other activists officially joining the Shiv Sena.

While the Mahayuti alliance (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP) is intact, the specifics of seat-sharing remain a talking point. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized that Shiv Sena should receive a "respectable number of seats." Shinde responded by advising local units to decide on seat-sharing at the ground level, adding that he and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would intervene if any hurdles arise.

Shinde also reached out to women voters by highlighting the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' Calling it a "game-changer," he assured the public that despite attempts by some to block the scheme in court, it will continue. He further promised that the proposed increase to ₹2,100 would also be implemented.

