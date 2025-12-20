Mumbai Records Coldest Night Of The Winter Season As Santacruz Logs 14.6°C, IMD Predicts Cooler Nights Ahead

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded the coldest night this winter season, as the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory logged night time temperature of 14.6 degree celsius. | Representative image

Mumbai: On Saturday, Mumbai recorded the coldest night this winter season, as the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory logged night time temperature of 14.6 degree celsius.

Previous Seasonal Low Recorded Earlier This Month

This season the city had logged a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees on December 13, which was the previous lowest temperature of this year.

The night temperature recorded on Saturday was also the second lowest since 2018 when the temperature dipped to 14.4 degree celsius on December 14, 2018. The all-time lowest minimum temperature logged in the city was on December 24, 2016 when the night time temperature had dipped to 11.4 degree celsius.

Saturday recorded the coldest night of this season as the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum (night) temperature of 14.6 degree celsius which was 3.4 degrees below the normal levels. According to the weather bureau, the city will continue to experience cooler night temperatures in the days to come.

Temperature Significantly Below Normal Levels

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the weather bureau's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum (day) temperature of 33.8 degrees which was one degree above normal - as a result Mumbai continued to experience warmer days.

The IMD's coastal observatory at Colaba on the other hand meanwhile recorded a day temperature of 32.2 degrees which is 1.2 degrees below normal and a night temperature of 20.1 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees below normal.

