 Dr Raghunath Mashelkar Honoured In Mumbai For Creating Global Record Of 54 Honorary Doctorates At Inspiring India Event
The event 'Inspiring India', held at the Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, which saw the presence of the who's who of Indian industry, was the national record celebration of Padma Vibhushan Dr Mashelkar whose feat has surpassed the record of 48 honorary doctorates held by the late President of India, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Dr Raghunath Mashelkar | X @rameshmashelkar

Mumbai: At a special event in Mumbai on December 20 to commemorate 'International Human Solidarity Day' which is dedicated to solidarity, inclusion and innovation for humanity, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, recipient of 54 honorary doctorates by prestigious universities across India and abroad, was honoured for this unique achievement.

Dr Mashelkar rose from humble beginnings to becoming a global icon in science and technology. As a scientist par excellence and a visionary leader, he has redefined research and innovation with contributions that have left a lasting impact on society, industry, and the world. for spending a lifetime dedicated to science, innovation, and humanity.

Chandrakant Patil, minister of higher and technical education and parliamentary affairs, government of Maharashtra, was the chief guest at the function. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited and Padma Vibhushan prof. M M Sharma, emeritus professor of chemical engineering, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, were guests of honour.

The event featured special book launches. The organisers, Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd, said that Dr. Mashelkar’s mantras of inclusive innovation, ‘More from Less for More,’ and ‘Gandhian Engineering’ resonate with corporates, youth, and policymakers worldwide. His visionary ideas emphasise achieving significant impact with limited resources while ensuring inclusivity and sustainability. His leadership in science and technology has not only advanced industrial progress but also empowered grassroots innovations, impacting millions of lives in India and beyond.

