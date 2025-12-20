Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Cyber Café Operator Arrested For Forging Aadhaar, Degree Certificates And Police Verification Documents In Cuffe Parade

Police arrest a cyber café operator in Cuffe Parade for allegedly forging government documents and police verification records | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 20: The Cuffe Parade Police have arrested a 21-year-old cyber café operator for allegedly forging a wide range of government and private documents, including birth certificates, degree certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and official seals used for police character verification.

Suspicious documents trigger police probe

The case came to light when Hasina Safikul Khatun submitted documents to the Colaba Police Station for character verification. During scrutiny, police scanned the QR code on her birth certificate, which returned a negative result (“This site can’t be reached”), raising suspicion.

Discrepancies found in Aadhaar and ration card

Further examination revealed discrepancies in the font on her Aadhaar card. On the photocopy of her ration card, the family head’s name appeared as “Alisha Khatun”, and the room number “236” had been written in black ink in a different handwriting.

Board certificate QR code also fails verification

Police also examined her Class XII board certificate issued by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and found that it carried her current Aadhaar photograph.

Scanning the QR code on the certificate returned another negative result (“Your search did not match any documents”). When asked to produce original documents, Khatun failed to provide any.

Documents traced to Cuffe Parade cyber café

Upon questioning, Khatun told police that the documents were prepared at “Saha Communication”, a cyber café in Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade. Acting on this information, the Colaba Police cyber team conducted a raid and detained the café operator, Sujitkumar Shyam Thakur (21).

Editing software used to fabricate documents

During the raid, police found that Thakur was using various editing tools and software on computers at the café to fabricate documents. A hard drive has been seized and sent to the forensic department for analysis. Investigations have revealed that Thakur had also prepared forged documents for at least seven other individuals.

FIR registered under BNS and IT Act

Thakur has been arrested and remanded to police custody. Further investigation is underway. An FIR has been registered at Colaba Police Station under Crime Register No. 250/2025, invoking Sections 336, 336(2), 336(3), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66, 66A, and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

