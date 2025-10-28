Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot Today | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to strengthen its fleet with the addition of 150 new wet lease buses, which will be officially launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Colaba bus depot on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

According to sources, of the 150 buses, 115 have been supplied by Paras Motors Industries, while the remaining 35 have been provided by Olectra Greentech Ltd., another wet lease operator.

About The Move

The move comes as a major relief for commuters, as BEST has been grappling with an acute shortage of buses in recent months. As of October 25, the total number of buses in the fleet had fallen to just 2,648 — the lowest in recent years. Of these, only 308 were owned by the BEST Undertaking, with the rest operating on lease.

The shortage had led to longer waiting times for passengers across the city, with intervals of 30 to 45 minutes reported at several bus stops. Officials said the delay in receiving new buses was mainly due to a “battery issue,” which has now been resolved.

“With the induction of these 150 new buses, the total fleet strength will increase to around 2,798,” a BEST official confirmed.

The addition is expected to ease pressure on Mumbai’s public transport network and improve service frequency on several overcrowded routes

