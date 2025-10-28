 Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot Today

Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot Today

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will add 150 new wet lease buses to its fleet, launched by CM Devendra Fadnavis at Colaba depot. Of these, 115 are from Paras Motors and 35 from Olectra Greentech. The move aims to ease Mumbai’s bus shortage and reduce long passenger wait times after months of fleet delays due to battery issues.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot Today | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to strengthen its fleet with the addition of 150 new wet lease buses, which will be officially launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Colaba bus depot on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

According to sources, of the 150 buses, 115 have been supplied by Paras Motors Industries, while the remaining 35 have been provided by Olectra Greentech Ltd., another wet lease operator.

About The Move

The move comes as a major relief for commuters, as BEST has been grappling with an acute shortage of buses in recent months. As of October 25, the total number of buses in the fleet had fallen to just 2,648 — the lowest in recent years. Of these, only 308 were owned by the BEST Undertaking, with the rest operating on lease.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2 Major Deals Signed
US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2 Major Deals Signed
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here
Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Fee From ₹4000 Crore Ramayana: 'Film Is Going To Be India's Answer To Hollywood Epics'
Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Fee From ₹4000 Crore Ramayana: 'Film Is Going To Be India's Answer To Hollywood Epics'
Read Also
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On...
article-image

The shortage had led to longer waiting times for passengers across the city, with intervals of 30 to 45 minutes reported at several bus stops. Officials said the delay in receiving new buses was mainly due to a “battery issue,” which has now been resolved.

“With the induction of these 150 new buses, the total fleet strength will increase to around 2,798,” a BEST official confirmed.

The addition is expected to ease pressure on Mumbai’s public transport network and improve service frequency on several overcrowded routes

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach...

Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach...

Thane Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Friend Sets Her On Fire In Kapurbawdi; Suffered 80% Burns

Thane Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Friend Sets Her On Fire In Kapurbawdi; Suffered 80% Burns

Thane: Technical Glitch In Ambernath AC Local At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services

Thane: Technical Glitch In Ambernath AC Local At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services

Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot...

Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot...

Maharashtra Govt Finalises Policy To Promote Use Of Artificial Sand In Construction Activities

Maharashtra Govt Finalises Policy To Promote Use Of Artificial Sand In Construction Activities