'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai: Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) has come under sharp public scrutiny after a sting operation by the Free Press Journal revealed glaring loopholes in its security system. The investigation demonstrated that potentially dangerous items could be carried aboard without detection, raising serious concerns over passenger safety on the city’s most advanced underground corridor.

The Free Press Journal team conducted the sting on Sunday, October 26, to test the security protocols in place across the network. Around 1:55 pm, the reporter and a photojournalist boarded a Metro Line 3 train at CSMT carrying a bag containing firecrackers.

Despite undergoing standard security checks and passing through metal detectors, the duo were permitted to board without any questioning or interception. They successfully travelled all the way to Churchgate station, completing the journey without being flagged or stopped by security personnel.

Once the expose was published, it quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. On X (formerly Twitter), an account named MumbaiMatterz shared the article, prompting a wave of reactions from concerned citizens.

Netizens React To FPJ's Shocking Sting Operation

“RDX could also escape the scanners! The security infrastructure needs an urgent upgrade or hand the security responsibility over to the CISF!” one user wrote, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra leaders. Another commented, “Security might be looking for bigger threats, but it’s often the small, basic lapses that prove most dangerous.”

A third user wrote, “Most Metro security guards are just going through the motions,” while another appealed directly to Mumbai Metro 3’s Managing Director, commenting, “@AshwiniBhide, wake up before it’s too late.”

The incident has reignited debate over the preparedness of Mumbai Metro’s private security apparatus, especially given the city’s vulnerability to terror threats. Experts have long stressed that underground transit systems require more advanced surveillance and screening equipment, similar to that deployed at airports and railway stations.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 phase 2B, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, completing the Metro Line's full stretch from Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade. The 33.5 km corridor, with 27 stations (26 underground), has been hailed as a milestone in urban transport. Trains run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm daily, covering the entire stretch in under an hour.

